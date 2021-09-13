Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala tonight.

On Monday, the 24-year-old cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to showcase a series of throwback photos of her prior Met Gala ensembles, including her nude Versace gown from 2017 and her orange, feathered Versace gown from 2019.

She then went on to say that she couldn’t make it this year, saying, “I’m very upset I couldn’t make it this year.” I can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions.”

Jenner announced last week that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she reunited earlier this year. Stormi Webster, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, was also included in the sweet reveal video.

Despite the fact that Kylie has not stated why she is not attending, her siblings are almost certain to be there, with Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian sharing many posts about the prestigious event.

