Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Male, White Tears’ video by Joy Reid has been seen over 1 million times.

Joy Reid’s video during Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial about his “masculine, white tears” has been viewed over 1 million times on Twitter.

The host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut took to TikTok to connect Rittenhouse’s tearful moment during his trial testimony to Brett Kavanaugh’s sobs during his Supreme Court nomination hearing in 2018.

“This Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” Reid remarked in her video. Many people were reminded of something… I’m not sure what that was.” “Oh, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings,” she said, “in which Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexual abuse by a high school acquaintance, wept his way through the hearings to become a permanent member and associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.” Reid continued, “His tears turned out to be more powerful than Christine Blasey Ford’s tears, which were the tears of an alleged victim.”

“In America, there’s a thing with both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears,” the TV personality continued. Because that’s what Karens are, right? Really white tears in general. They Karen out, and then it’s all over as soon as they’re caught.

“White males, too, can get away with it.” Even as the right seeks to politicize the idea that diversity and wokeism are robbing American males of their masculinity, it has the same effect. They still desire the ability to shed their tears.” While Reid’s video has about 29,000 views on TikTok, it has more than 1 million views on Twitter, where it was shared shortly after it was uploaded and has sparked heated debate. You may watch the video here.

According to Rittenhouse’s lawyer, the 18-year-old defendant shot and killed two people and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, he was acting in self-defense.

He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

A misdemeanor charge of being a minor in possession of had been dismissed by the presiding judge. This is a condensed version of the information.