KSI Backs Logan Paul Against Mike Tyson, Says He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber KSI has stated that he could beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, and has backed his former opponent Logan Paul to win if he ever fights Mike Tyson.

KSI began boxing in 2018, and his career has included two fights against Paul, with whom he recently spoke on his Impaulsive podcast.

During their conversation, KSI, who was born in the United Kingdom, suggested he could “[beat]up” Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with a 50-0 record.

“It’s odd you suggested you could beat him,” Paul replied. I had a question for you about this—do you believe you could beat most people?”

“I believe it is the mentality you must have,” KSI stated, adding, “People will be like, ‘What?'” Is KSI certain that he can defeat Mayweather? ‘Be quiet.’

When Paul, 26, and Mayweather, 44, fought in an exhibition fight in June, they went eight rounds.

“Looking at the internet, the majority of my Twitter is saying, ‘Logan Paul just beat Floyd Mayweather.’” Joe Weller, who faced KSI in his debut boxing match in 2018, said: “Looking at the internet, the majority of my Twitter is saying, ‘Logan Paul just beat Floyd Mayweather.’

“I was expecting Floyd to wrap it up quickly. ‘Boxing is not a game,’ make a statement. Get out of it, you YouTubers.’ The fact that Logan Paul made it to the end shows that he is deserving of praise. Logan Paul, in my opinion, was the winner. If there was a winner, I believe Logan Paul came out on top.”

“I think you could beat [Mike] Tyson,” KSI told Paul. Remember, this isn’t an 18-year-old Tyson; this is a [55-year-old] Tyson. People are perplexed since we train like boxers.”

Following Paul’s June fight with Mayweather, KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, suggested that he was the “greatest boxer in the world” on Twitter.

In 2018, Paul battled KSI and the fight ended in a draw. Paul was defeated in a rematch in 2019, with KSI winning by split decision.

Following Paul’s contentious fight with Mayweather, KSI tweeted: “So…

You’re saying I’m the best boxer in the planet now?”

Meanwhile, Paul has voiced confidence in his ability to defeat Tyson, saying on his podcast in June, “Bro, he’s old, old!”

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is that?” Paul continued. At a time, one excellent thing at a time. Is that the case? This is a condensed version of the information.