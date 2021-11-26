Krystal Versace on Becoming the Youngest Winner in the History of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Well, another season of Drag Race UK has come to an end, and what a season it has been. Krystal Versace has made Drag Race history as the youngest Queen to ever win the competition.

Krystal was only 19 when she sauntered into the workroom proclaiming herself “sex on legs,” and she was still a teenager when she made it all the way to the Top 3.

Everyone would agree that this season’s competition was intense, with three outstanding Queens competing in the final. Krystal faced Birmingham’s Kitty Scott Claus, 29, and Ella Vaday, a four-time RuPeter badge winner.

It’s no secret that the Eleganza Extravaganza looks and interpretation of RuPaul’s “Hey Sis, It’s Christmas” wowed judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton. However, there could only be one champion in the end, and that title went to Krystal Versace.

She was a definite contender from the start, winning the first two challenges and slaying the runway every time. Her performance in the Dragaton challenge cemented her spot in the competition, surprising both the judges and her fellow Queens.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” Krystal told The Washington Newsday and other media after her win was announced at the Drag Race UK finale premiere event in London, which was hosted by comedian and broadcaster Judi Love. It’s a little surreal.” Krystal was in astonishment that she was the next Drag Race Superstar, dressed head to toe in a magnificent red ball gown with a sexy thigh split.

“Honestly, I never imagined I’d win the show,” she stated. To me, it’s mind-boggling.” “Anyone who is born to do drag out there and is the next superstar, can now have someone to look at and say, ‘Okay, right, I can do it,” Krystal said of aspiring Drag Queens. “If someone tells you you can’t do something, you’re not good enough, or you shouldn’t be doing this because of this, say no,” she continued. You could win a title if you follow your heart and gut.” “Someone like Krystal, it’s been so much simpler for her,” runner-up Ella Vaday exclaimed. This is a condensed version of the information.