Kristina Makushenko, a swimmer, dazzles fans with her underwater dances.

The intricate underwater dances of a Russian artistic swimmer have gone viral.

Kristina Makushenko, 26, began synchronized swimming as a child and has now gone on to win four world championships and two European championship gold medals.

She traveled to Miami, Florida to work as a coach after retiring from the sport, and began posting videos of herself dancing to Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Blackpink songs.

She’s amassed a sizable social media following, with over 300,000 Instagram followers and over 1.2 million on TikTok.

She imitated dancer Sean Bankhead’s routine to Normani and Cardi B’s smash “Wild Side” in a recent video.

Her video drew the attention of the former Fifth Harmony member, who said, “JUST WOW,” while Bankhead agreed, writing, “WOW!”

To Normani’s latest solo single, she swims in a pair of heeled leopard print boots.

On her Instagram profile, it currently has over 70,000 views.

“At the age of six, my parents were debating which activity to enroll me in since I was a very active child, and they believed enrolling me in sports would be a great way for me to channel my energy,” Makushenko told This website.

“I began out doing conventional swimming, but after three months, my coach suggested artistic swimming since she noticed my inherent flexibility and flotation abilities.”

When the pandemic came, Makushenko created a TikTok account to keep herself entertained. After working with Nike Swimwear, she was requested to post an underwater video, which she did, and her Instagram account took off.

“I figured I’d do a couple more for fun, and that’s when it all started.”

Makushenko continues to push herself in her movies, swimming underwater on a skateboard, walking on the water’s surface in heels, and even attempting to do full makeup while underwater and seated on the pool floor.

Her personal favorite so far has been walking a 360-degree circle in heels under water, which she explained she can still do.