Kristen Stewart on How ‘Spencer’ Made Her ‘Feel So Strong’

Any actor would find portraying the late Princess Diana a difficult challenge, but when director Pablo Larran offered Kristen Stewart to take on the role in his new film Spencer (November 5th), she said yes right once. “I had no idea what the project was when I initially started talking to Pablo. ‘I’ll do it,’ I thought.” “It seemed a little bit irresponsible,” she confesses, but that spirit seemed suitable for Larran’s Diana. “There was something about his crazy confidence that I couldn’t shake. Something about him makes me feel invincible.” The film is a reinterpretation of a three-day period around Christmastime, just before Diana divorces Prince Charles. “She was struggling for her life and attempting to reach a point where she could be herself and embodied.” Of course, a film like this has Oscar written all over it, which Stewart is happy with given how proud she is of Larran and how much she eventually came to admire Diana. “It was so much joy portraying her, especially on days when all I could think about was the awful things.” Did you have any reservations about portraying such a famous figure? Yes. In terms of how much time we had to prepare, it was a catch-22 because I required the solid six months of physical preparation, but mentally, a certain kind of hunger and desire begins, and you want it now. So for the next six months, I awoke terrified. You have no clue that you are capable of completing the task. It absolutely worried me in the moments building up to when we started shooting. My TMJ [temporomandibular joint condition]was so bad that I couldn’t open my mouth for two weeks. But I thought to myself, “I’m OK,” “I’m not afraid anymore,” “I’ve learnt the accent, I’ve done the reading, now it’s time to simply trust fall.” Then, luckily, on the day we began filming, the TMJ simply stopped. It was unmistakably a bodily representation of intense apprehension.

How did you come across her voice?

I just spent a lot of time listening to it.