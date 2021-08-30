Korean Films You Must See: A Guide to the Best Films from South Korea

With historic award victories and nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, Korean films have made their imprint on the global film world.

On your journey through more than 100 years of Korean cinema, we look at some of the most engaging and compelling Korean films.

Parasite

The events develop as the Kims, a poor family living in a semi-basement house, begin working for the wealthy Park family under various guises in South Korean director Bong Joon-dark ho’s comedic thriller.

The plot takes a grim turn after several dramatic and hilarious twists, as the Kims find themselves caught between a web of falsehoods and a point of no return.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Parasite won four of the six categories for which it was nominated.

It was also the first non-English picture to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and the first foreign film to win Best Picture in Oscar history. Two of the four BAFTA Awards for which it was nominated were also won by the film.

Minari

The film is based on Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung’s own rural upbringing on an Arkansas farm in the 1980s.

The silentâ€”and at times explosiveâ€”exchanges between Jacob (Steven Yeun, The Walking Dead) and his wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) in the face of many hardships give the film a quiet strength and intensity.

