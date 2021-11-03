Kitten Survives 55-Mile Journey Inside Van’s Engine: ‘I Couldn’t Believe It,’ says owner.

A 5-week-old kitten overcame the odds by clinging to the undercarriage of a van for a 55-mile journey.

After completing the long voyage from Liverpool to Newcastle-under-Lyme in the United Kingdom on Monday, telecoms engineer Dwayne Ofoeme told the BBC he discovered the cat, who has been christened Ringo.

Ofoeme said he and his colleagues “immediately heard meowing” when they halted the truck at the end of the voyage, but initially assumed “it was just a cat under the van.”

On closer inspection, he discovered the noise was coming from the van’s underneath, where he shortly discovered a tiny kitten clinging to the vehicle’s bottom.

He told the BBC, “I couldn’t believe it.” “He was terrified, and I tried for a long time to reach him, but he wouldn’t come out, so we called the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals].” An RSPCA inspector was dispatched to assist in coaxing the kitten cat out.

The 1.3-pound kitten most likely got into the bottom of the van when it departed Aigburth near Liverpool on Monday, according to the RSPCA.

Ringo was “doing well” all things considered, according to the animal charity, despite being a touch oilier than usual. “His little paws were oily and he was really hungry, but otherwise in good health,” RSPCA investigator Jackie Hickman said. Despite his small stature, Ringo is a very noisy cat, according to Hickman, and his survival defies logic. “I’ll never know how he managed to cling to the underbelly of the van for so long,” she said.

Ringo has been examined by a veterinarian and is not believed to be a feral cat, implying that a young mother and her family are searching for their missing kitten.

Hickman is inviting anyone who has lost a pet to contact him.

Ringo was “such a character” to be around, and both he and his colleagues are “so relieved he’s OK,” according to Ofoeme, who told the BBC that he “was such a character” to be around.

The RSPCA has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Ringo’s story comes just a week after Trudie, a cat who had been abandoned for more than a year, found a new forever home. This is a condensed version of the information.