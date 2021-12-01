Kirsten Dunst Took ‘The Power of the Dog’ Emotional Baggage Home With Her.

After filming wrapped on The Power of the Dog, Kirsten Dunst discovered that the tragic character she plays in the film—the kind-hearted but frail Rose Gordon—had followed her home.

Dunst told The Washington Newsday on the red carpet of the film’s UK premiere that the complexity of her character’s emotions lasted with her after the cameras stopped rolling. “Whenever you’re making a film, there’s an energy that stays with you until you complete the movie, depending on the character you’re portraying,” she explained.

“I believe it’s just a normal thing that happens in any work place,” Dunst continued, “but there are certain people or things or the experience of portraying someone so incredibly insecure that I’d like to go home and think about things more.”

Dunst plays Rose Gordon in the film, which is currently available on Netflix. Benedict Cumberbatch, Dunst’s real-life fiancé Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee all star in Jane Campion’s adaptation of the book of the same name, which she also directs.

Dunst’s persona Rose is introduced as the owner of a modest business and the single mother of an outcast son (Smit-McPhee). She eventually falls for George Burbank (Plemons), much to his brother Phil’s anger (Cumberbatch). Phil emotionally torments Rose once the families unite and live under the same roof, causing an emotional spiral.

“I realized that, the questioning of herself, the way Rose feels seeped in a little bit into the way I questioned myself at the end of the day sometimes,” Dunst told The Washington Newsday.

In The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a gruff, nasty character who isn’t the charming British actor audiences are used to seeing. He described what it felt like to perform against type in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “It was a lot of fun,” he added, “and it gave me permission to not care so much about what other people thought of me or to apologize so much.” I’m prone to doing that, but Jane gave me complete permission to be him from twilight until dawn, and I needed it. This entire character in this environment is such a stretch for me.” Cumberbatch’s performance is already being talked about for awards season, but he is keeping his cool. This is a condensed version of the information.