Kimberly Morgan, aka ‘Dr. Death,’: Who Is She and Where Is She Now?

Dr. Death is a new Peacock true-crime drama based on the same-named podcast series from 2018. The eight-part series chronicles the tragic actual story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who damaged 32 of his 38 patients over the course of two years. Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, two of his patients, perished. He was sentenced to life in jail in 2017 after being convicted of maiming one of his elderly patients, Mary Efurd.

Dr. Deaths stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, Christian Slater as Dr. Randall Kirby, and Alec Baldwin as Dr. Robert Henderson, the two surgeons who lobbied for Duntsch to be barred from operating ever again. Grace Gummer (Mr. Robots) plays Kimberly Morgan, Duntsch’s former assistant, in the series.

Kimberly Morgan, who is she?

When Duntsch was working at the Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in August 2011, he hired advanced nurse practitioner Kimberly Morgan as his assistant.

Morgan would go on to play a key role in Duntsch’s career development, including assisting him in establishing his own clinic, the Texas Neurosurgical Institute, in October 2011.

According to D Magazine, Morgan and Duntsch had a love relationship after two months of working together, as seen in Dr. Death.

Wendy Young (Molly Griggs), Duntsch’s girlfriend at the time, was expecting their first child. Morgan had learned that Duntsch’s girlfriend was his secretary and a close friend. Morgan was also informed that Young’s spouse will be moving to Texas to be with her soon.

Morgan would be present in several of Duntsch’s spinal procedures as his helper.

Duntsch and Morgan were instructed to take a drug test after Duntsch’s best friend Jerry Summers’ botched surgery left him quadriplegic. Summers informed staff he and Duntsch had taken cocaine the night before.

Morgan took the test right away and passed, while Duntsch required five days to take it. His test result was eventually negative.

Duntsch’s surgical privileges were also restored after he passed a psychological evaluation. He was also given the task of doing minor surgeries.

Kellie Martin was his first patient after the drug test, and she was the first person to die as a result of Duntsch’s surgery.

