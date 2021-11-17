Kimberly Craft, Joe Exotic’s Ex-Fiancée, who is she?

Tiger King 2 is now available on Netflix, and it delves deeper into Joe Exotic’s crazy background, including his love affairs.

Exotic was once engaged to a lady named Kimberly Craft in the late 1970s, and the first chapter recounted his long-term connection with Brian Rhyne, his marriage to Travis Maldonado, his boyfriends JC Hartpence and John Finlay, and his most recent marriage to Dillon Passage.

Craft makes an appearance in Tiger King 2’s opening episode, reliving her engagement to Exotic, who proposed on Christmas Day. Craft talked lovingly of their early days of romance in an on-screen interview, revealing that Exotic was the youngest chief of police in Texas at the time of their engagement, at just 19 years old.

“He had a magnet that said ‘police’ on the side of his squad car,” she claimed. He was quite attractive, and he eventually asked me out on a date, so we began dating.

“I was at a place in my life when I had two children and no husband when Joe and I started dating.”

She also revealed that Exotic was the officer who obtained the arrest order for her violent ex-husband.

After hearing stories that he had been going gay bars in the nights and Exotic came out as gay, she knew their relationship was not all it seemed.

Craft also revealed that the two had never been intimate before. “It made me feel really special that Joe was a gentleman and wanted to wait to have sex,” she said.

“I’ll confess, I’m naive, so I guess you want to believe it when someone says anything like that.” He’d always came home late, and it seemed like he’d been drinking some nights.” “Everyone had been telling me he was gay, and I didn’t want to accept it, but he was,” Craft added.

“After I found out he and I had broken off our engagement, I discovered he was going to homosexual bars.”

She also remembered the time she discovered Exotic was stripping for the mayor, which he stated in his taped prison phone calls was to collect money for a new fire vehicle.

