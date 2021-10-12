Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look to ‘Sexy’ Bernie Sanders is one of the best pop culture Halloween costumes of 2021.

Halloween is rapidly approaching, so now is the ideal time to begin planning your costume.

It can be difficult to choose your character when there are so many options.

Will you be seductive or terrifying? Is it funny or obnoxious? If you’re stumped for ideas, go no further than some of the year’s most memorable pop culture moments and most humorous memes.

For the year 2021, here are our favorite pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes.

At the Inauguration, Bernie Sanders

Who’d have guessed that a simple snapshot of a chilly Bernie Sanders witnessing President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 would become such a worldwide sensation?

Now, in the spirit of Spooky Season, we respectfully request that you resurrect this legendary meme.

The photo of the independent Vermont Senator wearing a sensible coat, knitted mittens, and a mask has been photoshopped numerous times to include him in amusing situations, including the moon landing and sitting on Game Of Thrones’ Iron Throne, as well as being the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debates.

Here are some of the best Bernie memes I’ve seen.

twitter.com/mwq6stLV7Z

David Leavitt (@David Leavitt) (@David Leavitt) (@David Leavitt) (@David 21st of January, 2021 Jen Ellis, an elementary school teacher, crocheted his mittens and presented them to him as a gift.

You may obtain your own pair, which are constructed from recycled wool and lined with fleece manufactured from recycled plastic bottles.

Following their viral success, Ellis teamed up with Vermont Teddy Bear to produce more mittens, with a portion of the revenues benefiting Make A Wish Vermont.

Unfortunately, they are currently out of stock, but you can join their email list to be notified when they become available.

What to WearA pair of brown wool mittens, like these from Amazon for $19.99, will help you mimic Bernie’s outfit.

A winter coat, such as this one from Amazon for $63.99, is also essential.

You’ll also need some simple black trousers, black shoes, and a mask to complete the appearance.

Alternatively, Dolls Kill is selling the entire ensemble at $85.

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala in New York City.

Kim Kardashian is a regular at the Met Gala, where she wears a new designer each year. This is a condensed version of the information.