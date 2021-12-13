Kim Kardashian Passes the Baby Bar Exam, Following in Her Father’s Steps.

Kim Kardashian has verified that she passed the baby bar exam, putting her one step closer to becoming an attorney.

On Monday, December 13, the 41-year-old tweeted, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” “When I look in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman who appears in the reflection now.” Anyone who isn’t familiar with my law school experience should know that it wasn’t easy or handed to me.” Kardashian was taking the exam for the fourth time and was hoping to get a passing grade.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again till I passed!!! (I had COVID on my third try with a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses,” she explained.

“In California, if you study law the way I do, you have to take two bar tests; this was just the first one, but it had a higher pass rate.” “I was advised by top lawyers that this would be a near-impossible path, and that it would be more difficult than going to law school,” she added.

Kardashian hailed pundit Van Jones for encouraging her to go to law school in her announcement.

“Thank you to Van Jones for convincing me to go to law school in the first place and introducing me to Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who have allowed me to observe their every move in court.”

“I appreciate you allowing me to tag along and ask all of the silly questions,” she concluded.

Kardashian also expressed gratitude to her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, and gushed about how pleased he would be of her.

"My father would be ecstatic and ecstatic at the same time."