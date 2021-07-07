Kieran Culkin Shares What He Knows About Season 3 of ‘Succession’

Season 3 of Succession is on the way, and it promises to be just as tense, betrayal-filled, and graphic insult-filled as the previous seasons.

HBO has released the first trailer for the third season, which includes a release date as well as hints about what will happen after Season 2’s cataclysmic conclusion.

All of the key characters are due to return, and Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, chatted with This Website ahead of the new episodes.

Season 3 of ‘Succession’ with Kieran Culkin

Culkin held his cards close to his breast when discussing Season 3 with This website while on location in Tuscany, Italy. “I can’t say much about it other that we’re shooting it and it’ll air at some point,” she says. So, how’s it going? He exclaimed, “Spoiler alert!”

Thankfully, he went on to say a little more about what it’s like to work on the HBO show.

Culkin recently acted alongside Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Brendan Fraser in the noir thriller No Sudden Move. Steven Soderbergh directed the film, which is currently available on HBO Max, and Culkin says his experiences working on it were similar to his work on Succession.

According to Culkin, the cast of No Sudden Move would only film for five hours a day, which meant the pace was accelerated. “We’d be in a room, doing the dialogue, with a camera in Steven’s hands, shooting it, and then he puts the camera over there and we do it again, and that’s the scene,” he explained.

“With your back against the wall, there’s a level of, ‘Oh, that needs to happen now, we need to work together because the scenario is occurring whether you like it or not right now,’ and I thought it may add to the tension,” Culkin explained.

“Succession works in a similar way, and I’ve grown accustomed to it, where we get at a location and it doesn’t work, but we need the scene, so we have to make something up on the spot. It’s a great deal of fun.”

Season 3 of ‘Succession’: What We Know

