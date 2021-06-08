Kid Rock is being chastised for using a homophobic slur in a bar in Tennessee.

Kid Rock has come under fire after being caught on camera hurling a homophobic slur at a concert in Tennessee.

In bleeped footage obtained by TMZ, the singer yells aggressively at a member of the audience who is using their cell phones to capture the show, “f****** f******.”

The country-rock rapper’s real name is Robert James Ritchie, and he was supposedly playing at FishLips Resort & Grill in Smithville on Saturday night when he became irritated at being taped.

He shouts to the audience, “F*** your iPhone,” and then continues, “You may share this,” referring to his crotch area.

Before the video finishes, he adds, “You f****** f****** with your phones.”

Many Twitter users are blasting Ritchie for using the f-word insult, and many are accusing him of homophobia.

His agents have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

“I, for one, am stunned that Kid Rock, a well-known LGBTQ ally, would utter something homophobic,” activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted.

“Kid Rock captured on videotape entertaining Kid Rock fans,” comedian Travon Free said.

“Sad to learn Kid Rock is homophobic when he is so immensely talented,” musician John Lurie mocked.

Writer Tony Posnanski joked: “When I heard Kid Rock made a homophobic comment, I got so mad I drove 12 hours to my parents house, went in the attic, found Kid Rock’s latest cassette, and threw it out.”

Meanwhile, another mocking tweet with nearly 50,000 likes reads: “Leave Kid Rock alone, that’s somebody’s stepdad.”

“Y’all really surprised Kid Rock a red neck trump supporter said a homophobic slur,” added another.

Radio host Jason Barsky added: “Kid Rock in hot water? That’s nonsense. That sounds too close to a bath.”

