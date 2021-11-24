Kick-off Times, Schedule, and How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Games in 2021

Thanksgiving football is a tradition that dates back to the 1920s, and for the sixteenth year in a row, the NFL is serving up its own three-course meal on Thanksgiving Day, complete with three live games on television.

This year’s games are spaced out in terms of time, so you can watch something on each side of your Thanksgiving meal. Each game will be shown on a separate channel, so we’ve put together a guide to help you figure out which games to watch and when they’ll be broadcast.

The Week 12 games will be held in Detroit, Dallas, and New Orleans, but if you can’t make it to one of the games, here’s how to watch them on TV.

How can I watch the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

On FOX (12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT), the Bears take on the Lions.

The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Michigan on November 25. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

After losing their first eight games, Lions supporters haven’t had much to be thankful for this season. The Bears haven’t fared much better, as the two teams are currently occupying the bottom two spots in the NFC North standings.

Raiders against. Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS

The Oakland Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of the day. Both clubs have performed admirably this season, particularly the Cowboys, who are presently in first place in the NFC East.

Watch the action from AT&T Stadium in Texas on CBS, which begins in the early afternoon Pacific time and the late afternoon Eastern time.

On NBC, the Bills take on the Saints. (5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET) At the Caesers Superdrome in Louisiana, the Buffalo Bills take against the New Orleans Saints in the day’s last game.

Both teams have had their ups and downs in 2021, but they both have a chance to make the playoffs at the end of the season. This match is the day’s final match.

Games in Week 12

The Thanksgiving trilogy will be the first three games of the NFL season, beginning in Week 12.

The final twelve games will take place on Sunday, November 28 and Monday, November 29, 2021.

On their website, you can see the complete NFL schedule.