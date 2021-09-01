Khloe Kardashian has been chastised after a video of her being ‘fatphobic’ went viral.

On TikTok, a video featuring Khloe Kardashian “fat shaming” those who fail to lose weight has gone viral.

The video, which was posted on July 18 by the account Kardashianicon, has recently acquired a lot of attention online, with many people turning to Twitter to express their displeasure in recent weeks.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be heard sharing her controversial viewpoint in an interview with British podcast host Jay Shetty in the video, which has 4.8 million views.

“I can’t take folks who are like eating a bucket of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and [claiming]‘I’m so fat!’” the fitness enthusiast tells Shetty.

"I can't take folks who are like eating a bucket of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and [claiming]'I'm so fat!'" the fitness enthusiast tells Shetty.

“I’m like, well, you’re constantly going to be in this victimized condition because you’re literally not doing any, you’re not being self-aware,” the mother of one, who hosted weight-loss show Revenge Body from 2017 to 2019, continued.

“You’re not even looking in the mirror, asking, “OK, what can I do to improve my appearance?” It’s the fault of everyone else.”

Many people have criticized the reality star’s remarks, including Twitter user Sara Paramo, who wrote: “Not Khloe Kardashian fat shaming people and complaining about how”they don’t do anything about it except complain and eat ice cream” but then gets plastic surgery to be skinny and then cries about unedited photos of her on the Internet.” MA’AM, YOU ARE DELUSIONAL!”

“Khloe Kardashian fat shaming and stating overweight people have no self awareness when her entire figure was sculpted by a plastic surgeon,” ChazzSM said.

“Nuh-uh, I did not just watch Khloe Kardashian in a TikTok fat shaming people and stating people don’t work hard enough to achieve the body they want,” Graves Fit wrote on Twitter. It’s ridiculous how much I want that entire family to f**k off. With their celebrity, they have added nothing to society.”

"Khloe," Xgiacoppox126 said.