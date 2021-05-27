Kevin Spacey’s arduous return to the big screen

Kevin Spacey’s casting in the upcoming film L’uomo che disegnn Dio (The Man Who Drew God) has sparked a lot of buzz in recent days, not least because of his dramatic fall from favor following sexual assault claims.

The two-time Oscar winner, 61, will play a detective with a connection to Emanuele (Franco Nero), a blind man gifted with the capacity to make portraits of individuals by hearing their voices in the Italian film.

Spacey’s inclusion in the 1950s-set film has stirred debate over whether it is appropriate to welcome him back to the big screen less than four years after the first of at least 16 men accused him of sexual harassment, sexual assault, or attempted rape.

With Spacey formerly being one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors—he was riding the success of his Netflix program House of Cards until 2017—here’s a look at his downfall and tough route back to work.

the year 2017

Anthony Rapp accuses Spacey of “trying to seduce” him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 and the actor was 26 in an explosive interview published by Buzzfeed in October.

The next day, Spacey issues a statement on Twitter in which he claims to have no recollection of the alleged encounter and apologizes to Rapp.

The actor, who had previously kept his sexual orientation a secret, now comes out as gay in response to the claims.

His statement is as follows: “Anthony Rapp is an actor for whom I have a great deal of respect and regard. Hearing his narrative makes me sick to my stomach. I honestly don’t recall the experience; it was more than 30 years ago.

“But, if I did behave as he claims, I owe him my deepest apologies for what would have been highly inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he claims to have carried with him for all these years.

“This narrative has inspired me to think about other aspects of my life. I’m aware that there are rumours about me floating about, some of which have been fostered by my zealous observance of my privacy.

