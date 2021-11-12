Kevin McCallister’s Current Location Is Revealed in a ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Easter Egg.

This “Disney+ Day,” almost 30 years after Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) was left alone to perpetrate his sadistic reign of terror on two burglars, Home Sweet Home Alone has come.

With nods to motifs from the first film and even a cameo from a cast member, this latest installment in the Home Alone franchise solidly establishes itself in the same universe as the 1990 original.

Though Culkin does not present in the picture, it does provide some views into the life of his character as he enters his forties through a few nods to the original.

According to Home Sweet Home Alone, where is Kevin from Home Alone now?

Kevin appears to be doing quite well for himself in Home Sweet Home Alone (the sixth film in the Home Alone franchise).

We see Max’s (Archie Yates) residence has a security system in one shot. McCallister Security is listed on a sign as providing security. Of fact, any member of the McCallister family could have pursued a career in security, but who among them knows more about keeping a home secure than Kevin? Hopefully, he’s moved on from white-hot doorknobs and swinging paint cans and is now relying on slightly less perilous types of home security.

Kevin’s life in 2021 isn’t merely hinted at by the McCallister Security sign.

Buzz (Devin Ratray), his brother, also offers us a family update.

Buzz, the bullying bully from Home Sweet Home Alone, has now become a cop (draw your own conclusions from that). He admits that Kevin now calls the cops every year to report a “home alone” hoax.

That seems a little harsh, given that it was hardly Buzz’s fault that Kevin’s parents were careless enough to leave him alone at home and subsequently lose him in New York. Kevin, on the other hand, appears to harbor some resentment toward his family for abandoning him with The Wet Bandits.

When asked about the Easter eggs, director Dan Mazer of Home Sweet Home Alone told Slash Film, “I was really eager that this existed on its own terms and stood on its own two feet and didn’t feel too much like a sequel.” This is a condensed version of the information.