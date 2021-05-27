Kevin Clark, the star of ‘School of Rock,’ died at the age of 32, and Jack Black is leading the tributes.

Kevin Clark, a “beautiful soul” who died at the age of 32, was remembered by Jack Black as a “beautiful soul.”

In the 2003 film School of Rock, the actor was well known for his role as drummer Freddy Jones.

Clark was cycling in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when he was hit by a car in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Clark’s passion of music remained with him throughout his life, despite the fact that he only appeared in the cult film.

Clark was declared dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 2:04 a.m. after paramedics discovered him. The incident is still being investigated.

“He was a music buff. He’s just a kid with a lot of potential. Allison Clark, his mother, told the paper, “He’s got a golden heart.”

On Instagram, Jack Black, who played the lead in the beloved musical comedy, paid tribute to Clark by sharing a still from the film alongside a more current shot.

“It’s heartbreaking news. Kevin is no longer with us. It was far too soon. A lovely soul. So many great memories,” he wrote. “Heartbroken. I’m sending my heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire School of Rock community.”