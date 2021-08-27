Kevin Can F**k Himself has been renewed for a second season on AMC.

Kevin Can F**k Himself, AMC’s warped take on the comedy formula, will return for a second season with eight new episodes, according to the network.

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) will reprise her role as Annie McRoberts, a lady who has reached her breaking point with her dimwitted husband Kevin. With its mix of classic sitcom-style produced laughter and brutally realistic single-camera scenes, Kevin Can F**k Himself drew in viewers.

Valerie Armstrong, the show’s creator, is overjoyed to have it back. “We’re very grateful to AMC for giving our strange little show a home,” she remarked. The joy of my life has been creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to share this narrative.

“We are overjoyed to be stuck in Worcester for another year with Allison.”

Allison revolted against the inequalities in her life that appeared to be symbolized by Kevin in Season 1 of Kevin Can F**k Himself. She created a plan to assassinate her husband, but as the first season progressed, her plans had to be altered.

During its eight-episode run, AMC said the drama was the most-watched series on AMC+ and the top acquisition driver for the premium streaming bundle across all major distribution platforms, according to a press release supplied to This website. The network also noted the show’s popularity among young, affluent, and female-skewing viewers.

“This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife like never before,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Network and AMC Studios.

Season 1 left Annie and her buddy Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) in a precarious situation, and McDermott promises that we’ll receive answers. “We can’t wait to see this amazing team pick up from the cliffhanger of the conclusion and continue Allison’s adventure, challenging the boundaries of traditional storytelling along the way.”

Murphy and Inboden co-starred in Season 1 alongside Eric Peterson, who played Kevin, who was infuriatingly oblivious. Alex Bonifer played his best buddy Neil, and regressively humored father dad. This is a condensed version of the information.