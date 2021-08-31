Kevin Accorto has been named as a suspect in the death of Miss Mercedes Morr.

Kevin Accorto has been named as a suspect in the death of Instagram personality Miss Mercedes Morr, according to authorities.

Janae Gagnier, the model’s real name, was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Texas, on Sunday.

According to ABC 13, the 33-year-body old’s was discovered at the Cortland Apartments, located at 5200 Pointe West Circle in Richmond.

Accorto, who was also found dead at the scene, has now been identified as the culprit in Gagnier’s death, according to police.

“The alleged suspect in the killing of Jenae Gagnier, also known as ‘Miss Mercedes Morr,’ has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto with an address in Florida,” the Richmond Police Department said in a statement to This website.

“On Sunday evening, Accorto was the second individual located at the scene at 5200 West Pointe Circle in Richmond. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office will reveal the cause of death for both the victim and Accorto. No further information will be shared at this time because the inquiry is still ongoing.”

Police believe the incident was a murder-suicide involving two people who had never met before.

Gagnier’s and Accorto’s causes of death are yet unknown, pending autopsy results.