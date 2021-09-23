Kenneth Petty’s accuser, Nicki Minaj, claims she was threatened for refusing a bribe.

A woman who has accused Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty of bribery and intimidation has given her first television appearance regarding the claims.

Jennifer Hough claimed that Petty had raped her at knifepoint on her way to school in New York City a year before, and she was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

Petty was initially accused of rape in the first degree, which he denied. He subsequently pleaded guilty to attempted rape and was sentenced to sex offender registration. According to jail records, he spent around four and a half years in prison.

Hough filed a lawsuit against the rapper and her husband in August of this year, alleging that they tried to bribe her to retract her charges. According to Hough’s lawsuit, she was promised up to $500,000.

Minaj and Petty were charged with “intimidation, deliberate infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment,” according to Hough.

Hough elaborated on her charges in an appearance on CBS’ The Talk, which aired on Wednesday.

“She phoned me and she stated that she heard word that I was eager to help them out in a situation,” Hough said of an alleged chat with Minaj in March 2020.

“I had no idea what she was talking about. She offered to fly my family and myself to Los Angeles. I declined the offer. And I told her, “Woman to Woman,” that this had actually occurred. And I hadn’t spoken to her in a long time.”

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, and her husband, according to Hough, have been “sending people to negotiate figures, as far as money is concerned, with family members.”

“And Nicki is the one that reached out to me personally in regards to assisting her, assisting them in this situation,” Hough explained. “Then there were the threats I received because I refused every offer, every proposal.

“The most recent incidence occurred when one of their associates placed a sum of $20,000 on my lap. And I continued to say no. The last message I got said that I should have taken the money because they were going to place a bounty on my head with it.”

Hough also explained it to Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton, co-hosts of The Talk. This is a condensed version of the information.