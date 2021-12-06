Kendall Attempts To Get Out From Under Logan’s Thumb in ‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

Succession has a habit of turning the tables on viewers when they least expect it, and the eighth episode of Season 3’s “Chiantishire” is no exception.

The Roy siblings, from Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to Roman (Kieran Culkin), made decisions that will have far-reaching ramifications for their future. In this episode, even nice, innocent Greg (Nicholas Braun) revealed a darker side.

Caroline Colingwood (Harriet Walter), Kendall, Roman, and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) mother, is remarrying, and the entire family is invited, including ex-husband Logan (Brian Cox).

While the pre-wedding celebration appears to be a lavish affair on the surface, it swiftly turns into a battleground for the Roy family.

The Roy siblings are worried about their mother’s health.

Caroline is overjoyed with her new beau, Peter, who is the complete opposite of Logan in practically every way, including business.

The Roy siblings are concerned about his failing business attempts because it may mean they would lose their inheritance.

Shiv is asked by Roman if she will assist him in persuading their mother to acquire a prenuptial agreement to protect their interests, but she appears unconcerned about anything outside of her inner group.

Despite this, Roman decides to carry out his plan, but it does not go as planned because his mother is more concerned with romance than with protecting her riches. She can’t “live off macaroni and memorial ceremonies” for the rest of her life, as she puts it.

Shiv and her mother have a heart-to-heart later that evening about the same matter, except it’s a lot more savage, and the way Shiv trades barbs about their relationship truly displays the youngest Roy’s genuine ruthlessness.

There must be something in the air at this wedding since even Greg embraced his evil side by abruptly shifting his gaze to another woman when Comfry (Dasha Nekrasova) finally begins to pay attention to him.

Connor’s (Alan Ruck) failed proposal to Willa (Justine Lupe) and Shiv revealing to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) that she doesn’t love him but that they should have children are two more memorable moments (albeit in ten years time and by freezing her eggs and his sperm).

Kendall wishes to be free of Logan’s control.

