Kendall and Logan Turn Up the Heat, Literally on ‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 4 Recap

After the cliffhanger ending of Episode 3 that saw the FBI come for the Roy family and raid Waystar Royco, Succession Season 3, Episode 4 is all about the power at play (or lack thereof) between adorable rebel Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) and his almighty father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Kendall claims that he “manifested” the raid in Episode 4, titled “Lion in the Meadow.” For the time being, it appears that Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) caustic letter to the newspaper concerning Kendall’s mental state has backfired, leaving him, his ego, and the power he wields with little effect.

However, there is a strong possibility that cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) will change sides. In Kendall’s eyes, he’s no longer “Greg the Egg,” but rather the freshly reformed “G,” and he’s a pawn in a great old game, with Kendall clinging to his allegiance and Logan attempting to gain it.

Surprisingly, Greg is the one with most of the power here, with Logan eventually approaching Greg directly and promising him whatever contract and money he wants in exchange for remaining on Waystar Royco’s side.

In the end, it appears that Greg will support Logan and be promoted to Operations Director of Parks. With Greg as the new favorite, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is enraged, to the point where another panic room water-bottle hurling scenario appears to be on the cards. Greg, on the other hand, finds his voice this time and tells Tom that he “doesn’t want to fight like chickens” (yeah, really), forcing Tom to storm out of the room.

After making his big brave power move in Episode 3, where he offered to take the blame for Waystar Royco’s misdeeds, Tom is now living in constant fear of being taken to prison. He’s been dubbed “Terminal Tom” and has been diagnosed with “career cancer,” and his wife Shiv isn’t doing much to persuade him that everything will be alright.

The drama of Succession Episode 4 begins with Kendall and the big dogs of Waystar Royco participating in a conference call during which the threat is discussed. This is a condensed version of the information.