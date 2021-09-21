‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ Review: Beautifully crafted and brimming with charm.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has a level of buzz and expectation that is generally reserved for AAA blockbusters, despite the fact that it is the production team’s first game.

Ember Lab, an animation studio turned gaming studio, was formerly best recognized for its work in CG advertising. They’ve previously worked with companies like Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball (MLB), and Hisense to create aesthetically stunning short films that rival DreamWorks or Illumination’s feature films.

Kena is the company’s first step into the realm of video games, despite the fact that they have mastered their skill in animated productions. And what a grand debut it is!

As a limited-time PlayStation exclusive, it’s supposed to be a “system seller” for the platform, replete with next-gen graphics, refined gameplay, and an enormous environment for players to explore – a lofty order for a team still learning the ropes of the business.

Even if the trailers for Kena haven’t given us any reason to be concerned, we’ve all seen small studios bite off more than they can chew in the past. After nearly 5 years of updating No Man’s Sky to make it resemble what was originally advertised, Hello Games has just recently begun to repair its image.

Meanwhile, crowdfunded underdogs like as Mighty No. 9, Yooka Laylee, and We Happy Few turned out to be notoriously buggy disasters that failed to deliver on their promises.

Many have begun to worry that Kena may be the next game to fall into this pattern, serving as yet another example of a small developer being thrust into the big leagues too soon, only to crumble under the pressure.

After all, the game has received a concerning lack of media attention in the run-up to its release, and Sony has been noticeably silent on the marketing front. Ember Lab, who is self-publishing here, may legitimately deduce that they are not confident in their own product based on this.

While Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a little rough around the edges, it is nevertheless a charming adventure that more than makes up for it. This is a condensed version of the information.