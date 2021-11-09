Ken Jennings Returns to Jeopardy! as a Host! On the occasion of a special anniversary, he discusses a “daunting” performance.

Former Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings returned Monday to host the famed game show for the first time in a year, on the one-year anniversary of the death of former host Alex Trebek.

Jennings, 47, who is the highest-paid contestant in the history of American game shows, said that he had mixed emotions about the job. He earlier remarked that he is experiencing “every possible emotion currently” as it pertains to Jeopardy! .

According to reports, the show’s producers did not inform Jennings that his first episode back, taped in September, would run on the one-year anniversary of Trebek’s death. Jennings, on the other hand, seems to appreciate the effort made to avoid overloading him with information.

During a recent interview, Jennings stated, “Apparently, everyone was aware that we were going to run [his first program]on the anniversary and nobody told me.” “They were adamant about not putting that in my head. So I didn’t find out until later that the show was on November 8th.” He also praised the difficulty of anchoring a game show like Jeopardy!, noting that Trebek had left him with a big pair of shoes to fill.

“It’s a difficult task. The logistics of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ are complicated. There’s a lot going on at the same time, and Alex makes it appear so simple. But I can tell you from personal experience that it’s not simple “Jennings continued.

Jennings, on the other hand, isn’t the only one who has spent time at the host’s table in recent months.

He currently shares his responsibilities with Mayim Bialik, a neuroscientist and actress. She was previously named as the host of the show’s primetime version, while Jennings is the host of the syndicated version.

Jennings became the first person to take over as host of the show after Trebek died of pancreatic illness in November 2020. His episodes aired from January 11 to February 19. Given how recent Trebek’s passing was, Jennings had regarded those first shows as very tough.

“I was afraid, and I believe I had every right to be. Alex had only recently gone away, and no one had presented the show since 1974; practically, in my lifetime, no one had “As stated by Jennings.

Both returned after a hiatus in February, when producer Mike Richards hosted the show. This is a condensed version of the information.