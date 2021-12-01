Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas Special on NBC will feature a number of special guests.

Kelly Clarkson is on her way to kick off the holiday season on NBC with a celebrity-packed Christmas special.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will feature songs from her new Christmas album of the same name, which she won American Idol and is now an Emmy Award-winning talk show host.

Clarkson has enlisted the support of some of her musical buddies to help her and the audience kick off their December with a bang.

On Wednesday, December 1 at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around premieres on NBC, after the 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which begins two hours earlier.

Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas special features who?

Throughout the evening, Clarkson will be joined by musicians, actors, and comedians. Brett Eldredge, her The Voice co-star Ariana Grande, talk show great Jay Leno, Academy Award-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy, Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr., and all-around funny lady Amy Poehler will all be on hand to entertain the crowds.

Clarkson’s YouTube channel featured a preview of the celebs’ participation on the holiday special, with each of them sharing their best Christmas experiences.

The Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around special on NBC will feature a slew of star guests, but the big draw will undoubtedly be Santa Claus himself. He’ll be teaming up with Clarkson and some everyday heroes to deliver some life-changing surprises.

Clarkson’s talk show’s house band, My Band Y’All, will also perform. The stage at Universal Studios Hollywood will be decorated for the holidays, with a spectacular tree lighted beneath the Northern Lights.

When Christmas Comes Around… is a holiday album by Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson’s new holiday album, which is available now, is featured in the NBC program.

When Christmas Comes Around… is a festive album with a mix of original songs and covers of Christmas classics. There are various celebrity cameos on the CD, much like in the television special.

Ariana Grande, who appears in the TV special, joins with Clarkson on the original song "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," while Brett Eldredge performs with Clarkson on "Under the Mistletoe."