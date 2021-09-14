Keke Palmer’s Met Gala food photo prompts comparisons to the Fyre Festival.

On Monday night, Keke Palmer breached Met Gala rules by posting a photo from inside the event—and people are startled by the high quality of the offerings at the opulent event.

Palmer responded to a fan tweet with a snap of her plate in response to a fan’s request for insider information.

“Give us all the teaaaa!” says the narrator. What’s on the menu this time? The fan inquired, “Who’s sniffing a lil under the table?”

Palmer, 28, responded with an Instagram story screenshot.

"This is why they don't show y'all the food," the caption read.

“The menu chile,” the actress said on Twitter.

They’ve been feeding you like it’s the Fyre Festival.

September 14, 2021 — Bella Santana (@Bella SantanaLA)

And, for $30,000 a ticket, Palmer’s meal does not appear to be that delicious.

Social media users have already compared the snapshot to the notorious food photo from the ill-fated Fyre Festival, which went viral in 2017.

“This is why they don’t allow shots INSIDE the Met Gala,” NBC’s Mike Singleton added. Keke Palmer defies the rules by posting a photo of the salad that comes with your $30,000 ticket. It reminds me of the Fyre Festival.”

September 14, 2021 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington)

“Why the met gala feeding you like you at fyre fest,” another tweet says.

businesswoman Danielle Prescod said, “I love Keke Palmer exposing the Fyre Festival—I mean Met Gala— trouble plate.”

Keke Palmer’s expose of the Fyre Festival—er, Met Gala—struggle plate is fantastic.

September 14, 2021 — Danielle Prescod (@danielleprescod)

Each year, pop culture enthusiasts are reminded of the severe regulations that visitors must follow while attending the Met Gala, the most notable of which being the no photograph ban, which was memorably broken by Kylie Jenner’s restroom selfie in 2017.

Palmer was attending the famous fashion event for the first time this year. Palmer co-hosted Vogue’s livestream from the event with Broad City’s Ilana Glazer. This is a condensed version of the information.