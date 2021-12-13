‘Keep Yourself on Mute,’ TikToker’s Shutdown of Man Interrupting Her Has Been Watched Over 10 Million Times

After offering her fans a preview of an interaction with a man on a recent call for an upcoming production, a young actor and filmmaker has received acclaim.

@directedbybrini, 20, is heard in the TikTok video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, shutting down the man who “kept” shouting over her while she was presenting.

She wrote over the video that the man had begun to promote her thoughts as his own.

She wrote, “And he said, ‘The trouble with you women is,’ so I cut him off right back.” “This is no longer acceptable to me.” In Hollywood, there has long been a gender divide in everything from front-of-the-camera roles to behind-the-scenes positions.

According to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film’s 2020-21 study, women made up 16 percent of directors working on the top 100 grossing films for the second year in a row in 2020, up from 12 percent in 2019 and 4% in 2018. Beyond directing, the study discovered that in 2020, women accounted for 21% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the top 100 grossing films, up from 20% in 2019.

@directedbybrini, whose first name is Sabrina, said in the viral video’s comment section that she owns a production firm and that the meeting she filmed was one where she was proposing a commercial to a brand. The man who spoke over her was on the marketing team, and she was brought in to develop and direct the project.

At the outset of the video, Sabrina is heard stating, “Please keep yourself on mute,” ostensibly cutting off the man who interrupted her.

“Actually, I’m not done yet,” she continued. “While I respect your capacity to speak incessantly, my ears have a limit. I find it highly rude and degrading that you felt compelled to not only interrupt but also repeat back to me what I had just presented to the table.” People who supported and praised Sabrina’s handling of the situation left several comments on the video.

One reader remarked, “Ah, sure, I’ve been in video production for nearly 20 years now.” “This happens on a daily basis!” This is a condensed version of the information.