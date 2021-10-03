Keep Cats Off Counters With These 8 Tricks

Cats are frequently observed sitting on high areas, such as counters, surveying the activities below. But what is it about cats that makes them want to hang around up there? And how are we going to keep them off our kitchen counters?

Vicki Jo Harrison, president of The International Cat Association (TICA), told This website that cats prefer countertops because they smell wonderful and enable them satisfy some of their natural needs, such as climbing and jumping.

“To move through their territory, escape danger, and get food, cats climb trees and leap huge distances,” Harrison explained. Even despite living indoors, many domesticated cats try to keep these traits.

However, for many households, this impulse to act on instincts can be a nightmare, especially during mealtimes or while hosting dinners and other occasions where all the excitement may be centered around the kitchen area.

Cat counter surfing poses a lot of risks, including your cat falling on a hot stove or transferring bacteria from their paws onto your food prep area, according to Harrison.

Pam Johnson-Bennett, author of several books on cat behavior and training and former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, told This website that in order to train a cat not to jump on counters, it’s important to understand what makes that location appealing. For different reasons, not all cats want to be on the counter.

It is critical to determine the cause of the behavior in order to propose a better alternative, as well as to avoid punishing cats in order to keep them off counters. “Punishment undermines the bond and can cause a cat to grow fearful,” Johnson-Bennett told this website.

Zazie Todd, author of Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy, told This website that owners should not use a squirt bottle, loud noise, or other kind of punishment to stop cats from climbing onto counters since the cat would grow stressed and scared of you.

We’ll look at several techniques to keep your cats off the counters in this article.

Food should not be left nearby.

Food should not be left nearby.

According to Johnson-Bennett, the most typical reason for your cat's counter surfing is the presence of food.