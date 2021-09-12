Keeley Hawes, star of the film “Finding Alice,” explains why grief can be “funny.”

The new show on Acorn TV illustrates that comedy can be found even in the darkest of settings.

Finding Alice premieres on the streaming site on Monday, September 13 and follows the story of a wife dealing with her husband’s death the day after they move into their ideal home together.

The titular Alice is played by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, The Durrells in Corfu, Misbehaviour), who, with the help of her family and in-laws, must deal with the aftermath of her partner’s death and all that follows.

While the show’s subject matter may become macabre, melancholy, or introspective, Hawes tells This website that comedy is a natural result of a bad circumstance. “It’s one of those things where there’s a lot of humor in those situations. “Everyone we spoke to while designing it had a funny tale about a funeral or someone passing because people try to find the light when things are difficult,” she said.

British comedies have a great track record of being embraced by American audiences, and Hawes believes that this latest comedy-drama will translate just as well as the others.

“I think Americans appreciate British humour because they understand it. I was watching The White Lotus with my spouse and thought to myself, “This is extreme,” and a lot of the humor felt very British; extremely dry and quite black.

“I’m hoping for a positive response. Even in the United Kingdom, some people struggled to identify the bright spots amid the darkest of times.”

Hawes, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, isn’t alone in carrying the comedy. Her supporting cast features a long range of well-known British actors. Alice’s parents are played by Joanna Lumley (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire), while her deceased husband Harry’s parents are played by Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) and Kenneth Cranham (Maleficent).

Having such illustrious coworkers was "wonderful," according to Hawes, but when COVID went into production with only five weeks to go, things became much more difficult. "Several members of our cast are above the age of 70, which made things difficult because we had to cater to that demographic.