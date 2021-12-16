Keanu Reeves Explains Why the “Sad Keanu” Meme Isn’t All That Sad.

For the past decade, Keanu Reeves, star of The Matrix, Speed, Point Break, and a slew of other pop culture classics, has also been an internet celebrity.

The actor is famous for being the subject of the Sad Keanu meme, which depicts him alone on a park bench eating a sandwich.

The meme has been going around for 11 years, but the actor has finally spoken out about it, revealing that it isn’t all that deep.

“I’m just eating a sandwich, man!” the 57-year-old said on The Late Show this week, telling host Stephen Colbert that he was “hungry” at the time of the shot.

Colbert brought up the subject when he inquired about Reeves’ recent comic book “BRZRKR” and whether one of the illustrations was influenced by the meme.

“So, in Sad Keanu, you’re not genuinely sad?” Colbert enquired of his visitor.

“I was pondering. “I was hungry,” Reeves said, adding, “I had some stuff going on.”” He went on to say that he believes the shot inspired the comic’s illustrator, Ron Garney.

“I had no idea he was going to do it, but he did,” Reeves continued, “and I think it’s kinda meta.”

On Red Table Talk, the internet series hosted by Matrix co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, he also discussed his good guy reputation.

“Everyone says you’re Hollywood’s kindest guy, and you’re such a generous person,” a fan questioned through video message to Keanu. “How do you take care of yourself?” After shaking his head for a few moments, a very humiliated Reeves responded.

“Let’s go for a spin on the motorcycle and read. Going to the cinema is one of my favorite pastimes “he stated My work is also that for me. ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while,’ they’ll say, and they’ll question, ‘Do you still love it?'” And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s even better.’ Work is life for me.” Reeves is presently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated fourth Matrix film, which will be released in theaters next week.

The actor informed Colbert about some of the risky things he did for the movie.

