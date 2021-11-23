Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are’married under the eyes of God,’ according to the actor.

Keanu Reeves has addressed rumors that he and Winona Ryder are married in real life, saying that he believes they are.

In character for Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the Hollywood screen icons, who have acted together in four films, were seen exchanging vows.

In the years afterwards, it’s been revealed that the wedding was officiated by a genuine priest, giving both performers the impression that they’re legally married.

In 2018, Ryder told Entertainment Weekly, “We truly got married in Dracula”: “No, I swear to God, I believe we’re actually married.

“Francis [Ford Coppola] employed a real Romanian priest in that sequence,” the Stranger Things star continued. “We filmed the master, and he handled everything. So I believe we’ve tied the knot.” “In a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona truly are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony,” Coppola told The Guardian the same year. Now, Reeves has weighed in on the subject, telling Esquire in a video interview that he believes he and Ryder exchanged legally binding nuptials.

When asked if he was truly married to the actress, the John Wick star remarked as he answered a slew of questions about his life and career: “We shot an entire wedding ceremony with real priests. We are, according to Winona. We are, according to Coppola. So, I guess we’re married in God’s sight.” Fortunately for the stars, who last worked together in the 2017 film Destination Wedding, they have not committed bigamy by accident, as neither of them is married to their spouses.

Reeves made his relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant public in 2019, a decade after they initially met, while Ryder has been married to Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Since meeting in the late 1980s, Reeves and Ryder have been firm friends and have often exchanged gushing words about one another.

During the height of the global COVID lockdowns in June 2020, Ryder told The Sunday Times, “I love Keanu.” “We’re fantastic. This is a condensed version of the information.