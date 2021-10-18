Kayleigh McEnany explains the BRCA breast cancer gene as she describes her double mastectomy.

Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump administration’s former White House press secretary, has recounted how she underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a genetic mutation that raised her risk of breast cancer.

McEnany, who is now a Fox News contributor, has previously spoken about her double mastectomy—a treatment that removes tissue from the breast to treat or prevent breast cancer—but she has detailed her experience in a new biography due out in December.

McEnany had the treatment as a prophylactic step after testing positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation, which her mother had also been diagnosed with, according to an excerpt released by Fox News.

Who Is At Risk Because Of The BRCA Gene?

BRCA2 is a gene that, when functioning properly, suppresses cell proliferation and protects people from certain malignancies. When a person inherits a mutation in this gene, they are more likely to develop breast cancer as well as other cancers.

BReast CAncer Gene 2 (BRCA2) is another name for BRCA2. Another gene is known as BReast CAncer gene 1. Although mutations in either of these genes can increase the risk of cancer, not everyone who inherits a mutation will get cancer.

According to the Medline Plus health site of the United States National Library of Medicine, most mutations in these genes result in an abnormally tiny or defective version of the BRCA2 or BRCA1 proteins in each cell, which means less of it is accessible to help protect against cancer.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three percent of breast cancers (7,500 women per year) and ten percent of ovarian cancers (2,000 women per year) are thought to be caused by hereditary mutations in the BRCA2 and BRCA1 genes.

If a person’s family has a strong history of breast or ovarian cancer, they are more likely to have a BRCA2 or BRCA1 mutation.

Anyone concerned about whether they have this mutation should gather their family health history of breast and ovarian cancer and consult their doctor, according to the CDC.

There are several treatments available for patients who have BRCA2 or BRCA1 but have not yet developed breast or ovarian cancer.