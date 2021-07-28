Katie Ledecky’s Reaction Demonstrates Her Olympic Swimming Dominance

In a photo published on social media, Kate Ledecky’s dominant victory in the 1500m freestyle is vividly represented.

With a record of 15 minutes and 37.34 seconds, the American won the first event by more than four seconds over her nearest challenger, compatriot and teammate Erica Sullivan.

The 24-year-dominance old’s was perfectly highlighted in a shot sent to Twitter by CBS Sports, which revealed that Ledecky had enough time to turn around and watch Sullivan earn silver.

Katie Ledecky’s victory was overwhelmingly overpowering.

One person compared her to Usain Bolt, who famously found himself so far ahead in one Olympic event that he was able to glance across at his other rivals and see how they were doing.

This image as seen through the eyes of a swimmer.

Ledecky won her sixth Olympic gold medal of her career, and her first in the Tokyo Olympics, with the victory.

It was also the ideal follow-up to back-to-back losses to Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

Just hours before, Ledecky had been defeated in the 200m freestyle, finishing fifth and 1.71 seconds behind gold medalist Titmus.

That was the Australian’s second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics, following her victory in the women’s 400m freestyle final on Monday, which her coach Dean Boxall celebrated wildly.

Ledecky finished second in that event, but won gold in the 1500m to become only the second female swimmer in history to win five individual Olympic gold medals.

In 2016, she earned her sixth gold medal as part of the 4200 meter freestyle relay team in Rio de Janeiro.

Only Michael Phelps (13 gold medals) has won more Olympic gold medals in the pool during his career.

Despite failing to defend her Olympic titles in the 200m and 400m, Ledecky has dismissed the notion that winning a silver or bronze medal would be a letdown.

"I just really wanted to achieve a gold medal to receive that opportunity again," she said reporters afterward.