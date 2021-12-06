Kathy Griffin slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing COVID to cancer.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been dubbed a “stupid b****” by Kathy Griffin after a recent Twitter discussion in which she compared COVID-19 to cancer.

The Georgia Republican turned to Twitter on Saturday to criticize COVID safety regulations, claiming that while hundreds of thousands of people die from cancer in the United States each year, the country has “never once shut down” over the disease.

Greene’s tweets sparked outrage online, with some criticizing her for seeming to indicate that cancer is contagious.

Griffin, who recently declared that she is cancer-free, four months after being diagnosed with Stage I lung cancer, was one of Greene’s detractors.

“Lookit this dumb bitch right here with her ‘cancer is airborne’ s***,” Greene commented in a Twitter thread to her 2 million followers.

“Since #COVID19 tracking began, 780,000+ individuals have died in 22 months in the US, yet more than 1 million people have died of cancer,” Green said in part of her thread. Despite government-mandated broad immunizations, huge public masks, and trillions invested, more people died from covid in 2021 than in 2020.” She went on to say, “It’s time to take a different approach based on the facts.” “Obese and elderly persons are the primary objectives of Covid. Covid is not being stopped by shutdowns, disguising, or vaccines; that is just government control. Treatments such as ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, and others are saving lives.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised that using huge dosages of Ivermectin, a parasite drug that hasn’t been certified as a safe COVID-19 treatment, can be extremely hazardous and even fatal.

Look at this dunderhead with her “cancer is airborne” nonsense. Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Twitter: https://t.co/lnScuCtt0i 4 December 2021 Greene’s vaccination status was mentioned in an email shared with The Washington Newsday in late November, when she weighed in on President Joe Biden’s decision to limit travel from South Africa, where the Omicron strain of COVID-19 was first found.

"I'm not vaccinated, like 94 percent of Africans, and the Democrats despise me for it," she explained. "Watch how the travel ban is lifted following 'talks,' when the US unveils a 'life-saving' plan with worldwide allies to supply free vaccines to South Africa."