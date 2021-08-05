Kathy Griffin Says She’ll Be Just Fine After Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

In a touching letter released on Twitter on Monday, Kathy Griffin disclosed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 60-year-old comedian made the statement as she prepared for surgery to remove the damaged lung region.

“I’ve had to say something to you all. She wrote, “I have cancer.” “I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!

“Because it is stage one and limited to my left lung, the doctors are really optimistic. Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again. In a month or less, I should be back on my feet and running around like normal.

“It’s been a long four years of trying to come back to work, making you laugh and amusing you, but I’ll be OK. I am, of course, properly vaccinated against Covid. Being unvaccinated would have had far more devastating repercussions. Please keep track of your medical appointments. It’s going to save your life.”

