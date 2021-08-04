Kathy Griffin Receives Celebrity Support Following Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Following Kathy Griffin’s announcement on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, a slew of celebrities and high-profile personalities from the comedy world have flocked to her side.

“I’ve had to say something to you all. “I have cancer,” she stated on social media in an emotional statement. “I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!

“Because it is stage one and limited to my left lung, the doctors are really optimistic. Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again. In a month or less, I should be up and going around like normal.”

“It’s been a long four years trying to come back to work, making you guys laugh and entertain you, but I’m going to be fine,” she concluded. I am, of course, properly vaccinated against Covid. Being unvaccinated would have had far more devastating repercussions. Please keep track of your medical appointments. It’s going to save your life.”

Griffin got an outpouring of sympathy from fans, friends, and well-wishers after the announcement.

“It’ll be a big, scary process, but they’ll take it out and you’ll be alright. In the meantime, dear Kathy, I shall keep you in my prayers,” Mia Farrow tweeted.

It’ll be a tremendous, terrifying ordeal, but they’ll get rid of it and you’ll be OK. In the meantime, Kathy, I will remember you in my prayers.

August 2, 2021 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow)

“You’re a fighter,” Sarah Silverman, a fellow comic, added. “Cancer doesn’t stand a chance!” says the narrator.

You’re a savage. Cancer isn’t going to stand a chance!

August 2, 2021 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman)

“I’m sending healing energies your way. And, more importantly, how do you check for that?” Kristen Schaal, an actress, remarked

“Sending out prayers and love Kathy!” tweeted Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison.

Mo Collins, an actress, wrote on Instagram, “Oh, Kathy!! Isn’t it perplexing and difficult to speak out loud? I’m confident you’ll come out even better. If you need someone to listen to you go on about it, I’m delighted to help (having been there). Your sense of humour will come in handy for you. Greetings!! ”

Tender. This is a condensed version of the information.