Kathy Griffin Debuts a Christmas Tree With a “F*** Trump” Bauble.

Kathy Griffin showed her fans that she’s already getting into the holiday season, with a president from the past prominently featured in her décor.

On Monday, the outspoken comic shared a snapshot of herself beaming broadly next to her Christmas tree, which included a giant red bauble emblazoned with the words “F*** Trump.”

Griffin captioned the photo, “My husband put the Christmas tree up and decorated it just for me,” referring to her two-year marriage to marketing executive Randy Bick.

The Illinois native has been outspoken about her dislike for former President Donald Trump, most notably when she posed with a severed head of a Trump caricature in 2017.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the photograph. My children, particularly my 11-year-old son Barron, are struggling with this. Sick.” Griffin apologized after the public backlash over the graphic shot, which was captured by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

In a video broadcast to social media on May 30, 2017, she said, “I really apologize.” “I’m only now seeing how these photographs have been received… I went a little too far. The vision is too upsetting to bear. I can see how it may irritate some individuals. It was not amusing. “I understand.” Griffin then reversed her apologies during an appearance on ABC’s The View in 2018, saying, “I take the apology back.” He is a jerk… I’m not going to be kind with this family. This family is unique. “I’ve gone through the wringer.” “The First Amendment is crucial,” the TV personality remarked in explaining why she retracted her apology. There’s a reason it’s first.” “People mistook me for ISIS,” she continued. “That day, as ridiculous as it was, I was in a ball, sobbing, everything’s over when my mother called—she watches Fox News and thinks it’s true and thinks Bill O’Reilly is on vacation… I had to spend two hours persuading my mother that I wasn’t a member of Al-Qaeda.” “My mom received death threats in her retirement village, and my sister had death threats in her hospital bed, and I lost her to cancer—why that’s I shaved my head,” she added. This is a condensed version of the information.