Kathy Griffin calls Woody Allen’s defense of Bill Cosby “creepy.”

Kathy Griffin has called filmmaker Woody Allen “weird” for protecting troubled comic Bill Cosby.

Last week, one of the more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of drugging and raping them filed a civil case against him, which he has adamantly denied throughout the years.

The star of The Cosby Show was convicted of three felony charges of aggravated sexual assault in 2018, but his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and he was released in June of this year.

In the midst of Cosby’s legal woes, Griffin took to Twitter to express her displeasure at Allen’s alleged defense of him at a dinner party.

“Any questions?” actress Rosanna Lisa Arquette captioned an undated photo of Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, walking beside late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I sat next to Woody at a dinner party,” Griffin said in response to the post. (Long tale) and he had the audacity to tell me, “Now I have to watch my good friend Bill Cosby get railroaded.” So, yes, it’s a nightclub. They take turns covering for each other.” When fellow comedian Christopher Titus attacked Allen’s claimed statement, writing, “I guess he thought I would be in agreement because I’m a comedian???” Griffin responded, “I assume he expected I would be in agreement because I’m a comedian???” He was just as frightening as I had imagined.” Allen has been embroiled in his own controversy in the past, with his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accusing him of sexually abusing her as a youngster, as revealed in the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow. The director has never been indicted or prosecuted, and he rejects the charges.

“I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could even be perceived as abusing her; it was a whole fiction from start to finish, every subatomic particle of it,” filmmaker Allen wrote in his memoir, Apropos of Nothing, published in March 2020.

"It makes no sense why a fifty-seven-year-old man who has never been accused of any misconduct in his life drives up to the hostile environment of the woman who hates him while in the midst of a difficult and highly public custody struggle," he added.