Kathy Griffin Brands Matthew McConaughey a “Idiot” Over the Texas Voting Rights Debate.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been dubbed a “idiot” by comedian Kathy Griffin for his recent comments on Texas voting rights.

McConaughey recently appeared on The New York Times’ podcast Sway, where he was questioned about his thoughts on Texas’ contentious Senate Bill 1, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in September.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Republican-led measure, which will take effect in time for the 2022 primary elections, will result in significant changes across the state, including the prohibition of nighttime early voting hours and drive-thru voting in Democratic Harris County.

The law also targets and tightens voting-by-mail rules, as well as making it a state felony for local election officials to aggressively distribute applications for mail-in ballots, according to the journal.

And during his conversation with Kara Swisher on the podcast, broadcast last week, McConaughey, who has long hinted at a gubernatorial candidacy in his home state of Texas, was asked where he stood on voting rights.

McConaughey said, according to a transcript of the interview released on Twitter by The Guardian journalist Sam Levine on Friday: “What are my thoughts on voting rights? What exactly do you mean?” “Well, and what part of that do you mean, how do I stand on that?” McConaughey said after Swisher clarified that she was talking about SB 1. According to the transcript, Swisher responded, “Meaning the Republicans’ legislation to restrict voting.”

McConaughey went on to say: “I don’t know enough about that to be able to go into specifics about how I feel about it. It should be simpler to vote, in my opinion. I believe that everyone should be able to vote provided they are an American citizen, are of voting age, and do not have a criminal record.

“As I already stated, I believe that voting should be accessible. But, you know, what is the GOP’s, Republicans’, position right now, basically against what I just said?” Swisher responded, “People are cheating.” “Just to be clear, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.” McConaughey went on to say: “Cheating is a serious offense. So, here’s what I’m going to say. And I know we’ve been on the lookout for this, as have a lot of people on the far right. This is a condensed version of the information.