Kathryn Hahn Would Be Interested in a Disney+ Agatha Harkness ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off Series.

Kathryn Hahn says she’d love to reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in her own spin-off series.

Hahn rose to fame as the breakout star of Disney+’s WandaVision, creating memes and causing an internet sensation. She played the nosy-neighbor-turned-villainous-witch who captures Wanda inside her comedic jail alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

“Agatha All Along,” the music that accompanied the reveal, charted on Billboard and iTunes and was nominated for a number of prizes, including a Primetime Emmy.

When questioned by The Washington Newsday about the idea of Agatha receiving her own spin-off series, Hahn responded immediately: “Of course, I’d be interested. As we all know, Marvel keeps their cards close to their chests, so anything might happen.” According to Deadline in October 2021, Marvel Studios is developing a WandaVision spin-off series starring Hahn as Agatha Harkness. It’s said to be part of a broader deal Hahn has signed with the studio, which would see her participate in other MCU films. According to Variety, Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision showrunner, would write and produce a prospective Harkness spin-off.

Hahn was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Agatha.

As Hahn recalls the Halloween guidance she received from her family, even her children have fallen in love with the character.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “My twelve-year-old daughter is urging me to dress up as Agatha Christie, and I’m thinking, “It would be a touch on the nose,” but it could also be amusing if I dressed up in a cheap Agatha Christie costume and wore a mask, and no one would know.” That would be a lot of fun.” Hahn spoke with The Washington Newsday about her new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, in which she co-stars with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. The show, which premieres on November 12, is based on a true podcast series in which a doctor exploited his position and embedded himself into one of his patients’ lives.

