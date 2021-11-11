Kathryn Hahn on the ‘horrifying’ true story of Apple TV+’s ‘The Shrink Next Door.’

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd feature in a new comic drama based on a podcast that Kathryn Hahn described as a “unbelievable, wonderful, horrifying listen.”

The Shrink Next Door, a new Apple TV+ series starring Hahn and the two, premieres on Friday, November 12 with new episodes streaming weekly.

The limited series, written by Georgia Pritchett (Succession), is based on a true podcast series of the same name, which detailed the story of Isaac Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who exploited his patients for personal benefit.

When she was filming I Know This Much Is True in 2019, Hahn says she grew engrossed in Joe Nocera’s radio series.

She couldn’t believe what she was hearing, telling The Washington Newsday, “I couldn’t stop listening just because it felt so unbelievable and yet so close.”

“The scale was just near enough that it could happen to somebody I knew, or even myself in an unusual situation.” It was strangely familiar. It was simply incredible to listen to. It’s a fantastic listen. It’s a terrifying experience.” Pritchett, the showrunner, agrees with Hahn’s assessment, saying the story behind the podcast was “bananas.” The show was created by Rudd, Ferrell, and director Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer), who persuaded Pritchett to join in since she had so many questions about the plot she wanted answered.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realized, this could happen to anyone,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf is played by Rudd, while Marty Markowitz, played by Ferrell, is his naïve patient. We observe how Ike extracts what he wants from Marty’s life over the period of decades.

“When you look into it a little more, Marty has recently been bereaved, he recently divorced, and he was having some difficulties at work.” And you think to yourself, ‘Well, we’ve all been there,'” Pritchett added. “Then, with the pandemic and lockdown, we’ve all felt isolated, worried, and fearful about the future.”

“It feels like we’re all Martys in the making.” When you’re in a vulnerable situation, you turn to something or someone for aid, and you have a lot of options. This is a condensed version of the information.