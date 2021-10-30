Kate Middleton’s Favorite Outfits From 2021

Since Britain’s COVID limitations were lifted in the summer, Kate Middleton has dazzled in a number of breathtaking gowns on the red carpet, at the Wimbledon tennis championships, and as she inaugurated her own children’s center.

During a hectic summer and fall, the Duchess of Cambridge made extensive use of her wardrobe, including assisting British government efforts at the G7 conference in Cornwall.

The Earthshot Prize is awarded each October.

Kate attended the first star-studded presentation for Prince William’s climate change awards, the Earthshot Prize, on October 17 at Alexandra Palace in North London.

Guests were instructed to wear only recycled or upcycled apparel, and the duchess chose an Alexander McQueen gown in a Grecian design.

The attire carried a subliminal message regarding the night’s big announcement: that next year’s Earthshot Prize will be held in America, which is now home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate initially wore the gown on a trip of America in 2011, when they stopped at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which is just a short distance from where the Sussexes now live.

The Woman in the Golden Gown and James Bond in September

On September 28, Kate Middleton wore possibly her most daring look at the James Bond premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Washington Newsday and Zignal Labs, her golden, caped Jenny Packham gown lit up the red carpet and earned the royal couple their biggest day of mainstream and internet media mentions in September.

Look at Kate Middleton’s Tennis Finals in July.

When she escorted her father, Michael Middleton, to the men’s Wimbledon tennis finals in July, the duchess was pictured wearing a belted pale pink Beulah London dress.

Kate is a patron of the All England Tennis Club, which hosts the prestigious tournament, and a tennis enthusiast herself.

Later that year, she played a low-key match with Emma Raducanu, a budding talent from the United Kingdom who went on to win the US Open.

Kate Middleton Opens an Early Childhood Center in June

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was established by the Duchess of Cambridge to support research into early childhood development.

The occasion marked a significant date in Kate’s calendar, which she keeps on her own. This is a condensed version of the information.