Kate Middleton is self-isolating after a COVID-19 contact test came back positive.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton is self-isolating after coming into touch with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in the audience at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday, but it is unclear when the encounter occurred.

Kate has not tested positive and is not currently exhibiting any symptoms, according to the palace.

“Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into touch with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” the palace said in a statement to This website.

“Her Royal Highness is not feeling any symptoms, but she is self-isolating at home and following all appropriate official guidelines.”

In May, Kate received the coronavirus vaccine.

At London’s Science Museum, I received my first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Thank you so much to everyone who is helping with the rollout; I appreciate everything you’re doing. pic.twitter.com/h427iT0n4x

May 29, 2021 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal)

