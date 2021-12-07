Kate Middleton Hosts a Carol Service for Christmas Documentary Bust-Up is linked to this page.

Kate Middleton is getting ready to host a royal Christmas carol session, which has been marred by a feud between the palace and the BBC.

In a special festive ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge will honor individuals and organizations who assisted Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cheerful atmosphere at the world-famous chapel where she married Prince William in 2011 will, however, be a world apart from the behind-the-scenes drama at Kensington Palace.

Despite being developed by BBC Studios, the service will be shown on ITV in the United Kingdom after the network was surprisingly dragged into the discussions at a late stage.

The BBC was supposed to broadcast as well as create the carols, but after all three royal households issued a combined statement opposing a new documentary, the program went to its competitors.

The charges that William and Harry briefed against each other in the two-part mini-series The Princes and the Press prompted a rare public response from the palace.

When the broadcast finally aired, the majority of the interviews were conducted with U.K. royal correspondents using information from previous news reports.

Nonetheless, the carol service was awarded to ITV, and the show will run on Christmas Eve.

In a press statement promoting the event, Kensington Palace said: “The performance will be televised as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special ITV broadcast on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

“An introduction from The Duchess of Cambridge, videos highlighting the efforts of outstanding organizations, and a special performance by Tom Walker of his new Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here” will be included in the program.

Prince William will recite a poem, while singers Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding, as well as poet Lemn Sissay, will perform.

Meghan Markle’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, appeared in the program to refute charges that the Duchess of Sussex harassed her staff.

Meghan co-operated with Omid Scobie, author of the memoir Finding Freedom, via her press secretary, who said: “For quite some time, there has been speculation that many of the most damaging and negative stories about Harry and Meghan have wound up in the press. This is a condensed version of the information.