Kate Bishop Gets Her Own Superhero Origin Story in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 1 Recap

Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, his new sidekick, have arrived on Disney+ just in time to rescue Christmas.

Episode 1, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” recounts Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) background story and how it links to the first Avengers film in 2012.

The first episode of the MCU series Hawkeye introduced us to various new, potentially dangerous characters, as well as some returning favorites and the instantly meme-able Broadway musical Rodgers and Hammerstein. Here’s what happened in Episode 1 of Hawkeye on Disney+ to refresh your memory.

The origins of Kate Bishop

Hawkeye premiered in 2012, and it introduces us to a youthful Kate Bishop. She’s an affluent young lady who lives in a luxurious penthouse suite near the Avengers Tower in New York City, but her parents are having financial difficulties and are considering selling their home.

When the Chitauri (a race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters) attack New York, their peaceful existence is disrupted, and we watch the events of The Avengers (2012) through Kate’s eyes. A wall is torn out of her house, and a Chitauri group appears to be about to attack her, until Hawkeye appears across the city on another rooftop and saves her.

Her father dies in the attack, leaving Kate alone with her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). Kate informs her mother she needs a bow and arrow at the funeral.

In the beautiful and Christmas-themed opening credits, we get an animated account of Kate’s childhood. We see how Kate’s upbringing shaped her into a skilled archer, martial artist, fencer, and gymnast.

Following the credits, we encounter modern-day Kate, who appears to have a proclivity for causing trouble at her school. On a dare, she uses her archery skills to ring a bell, inadvertently collapsing the bell and clock tower. When Kate returns home to face the music with her mother, she is chastised, but she is more offended by Eleanor’s new companion Jack’s presence.

In the spirit of music, we catch up with Clint Barton, who is taking his three children to a Broadway musical.