Kat Von D’s Blood Red Pool Is Absolutely Terrifying.

The ideal of a pleasant summer activity is lounging by a pool, but would you feel as tranquil if the water was blood red?

That is exactly what American tattoo artist Katherine Von Drachenberg, often known as Kat Von D, has in her garden, and while it is a little creepy, it looks extremely cool.

Images of the pool, which is located in the former LA Ink star’s central Los Angeles Victorian-style home, have recently gone popular on Twitter.

This is due to the fact that they were shared by Gwendalupe Estefani, also known as TheFatDoja on the website.

A large red swimming pool and a hot tub can be seen in the bright photos, and the water is encircled by stone flooring and sunbeds with matching red umbrellas.

“This person opted to paint the bottom of their pool red instead of blue,” Estefani wrote in the description. This type of fire.”

Instead of blue, this homeowner chose to paint the bottom of their pool red. This type of fire. pic.twitter.com/D7OaUJ8HAU

August 8, 2021 — Gwendalupe Estefani (@TheFatDoja)

The photographs have received over 231,500 likes and 20,900 retweets since they were uploaded on Twitter on August 8.

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments section to express their opinions on the eye-catching design element.

PrettyBaddie23, a Twitter user, wrote: “You knoooowww,…… It should be simple to hide actual blood from a killed individual in that pool if the body is removed afterward.”

“Imagine having the cops summoned to your house and they see a crimson pool,” another social media user named ECasts commented.

“The fact that stuff like this isn’t more prevalent shows how many cowards there are,” said user enby gamer.

“On the other hand, a red pool looks like blood, a yellow pool looks like p*ss, and it would be difficult to tell when a green pool needed to be cleaned… I suppose I can see why blue is so popular. “Give us pink swimming pools!”

Von D, 39, also posted video of her one-of-a-kind pool to her Facebook page on October 19, 2020. “Sunday pool party with Rafael Reyes,” the caption reads, amid a string of red love-heart emojis.

Her musician husband Reyes and their two-year-old son are featured in the video. This is a condensed version of the information.