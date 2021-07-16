Kasie Hunt Departs MSNBC ‘Way Too Soon’ The Host Says a Heartfelt Goodbye

Way Too Early broadcaster Kasie Hunt announced her departure from MSNBC on Friday morning.

“This will be my final broadcast with all of you,” Hunt stated, adding that she would provide more information about her future move “in the coming weeks.”

The 36-year-old didn’t say what she’ll do next, but she did indicate that she’ll be departing the network.

“I just want to thank everyone at NBC News, MSNBC, and, of course, Mika,” she continued, referring to her co-motivational host’s book “Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth.”

July 16, 2021 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie)

Hunt is officially departing MSNBC and NBC News, according to a representative for the network. Since 2014, the journalist has worked at the station.

“Some personal news, as they say – thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers, and everyone else who’s woken up extra early to help make @WayTooEarly better,” Hunt tweeted. I had a lot of fun doing this event. Soon, there will be more! #WayTooEarly.”

“I will really miss working with you and the fantastic crew @WayTooEarly!” she wrote in another tweet. And you may count me among your faithful viewers in the future once I sleep in for a few days.”

Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Willie Geist, among her Morning Joe colleagues, were also honored for “making me a part of your Morning Joe family.”

“There is no show like it, and I am going to miss it terribly,” she continued. Your help has meant the world to me.”

Hunt’s exit has sparked outrage on social media, with followers expressing their disappointment at her leaving.

“Wow… Kasie Hunt has announced her departure from NBC News and MSNBC. One tweet reads, “Kasie mentioned she will have more to discuss regarding her future in the coming couple of weeks.” “I genuinely like Kasie, so I’m disappointed to hear this.”